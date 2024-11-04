Power junkie and puppet of mass murderers and dictators,

whom he admires and prides himself on his good relations with, is a real threat not only to democracy in the United States but around the world.

By fraternizing with them, where in their eyes he is seen as a clown and a useful idiot, who only needs to be flattered, he only legitimizes their actions and their crimes.

But what else can one expect from a convicted and sentenced liar and criminal?

Birds of a feather flock together.

Blood clings to his hands for the wasted lives of thousands, not only of Ukrainian but also of Russian soldiers, because, instead of pushing for the aggressor to be expelled as quickly as possible from the brutally invaded country, he had delayed the necessary aid to Ukraine by his influence, thus giving the Hitler of the 21st century, Vladimir Putin, even more of an upper hand and making war on the brave Ukrainians all the more difficult.

Doing so in a needlessly prolonged war that, with adequate aid to the invaded, could have been ended long ago.

The previous large, albeit desperately inadequate, aid to Ukraine has been devalued and the massive investment in existing defence assets to help a much weaker, brutally war-torn country seems almost undone.

On Donald Trump’s hands clings the blood of all the lives needlessly wasted for prolonging a war that, under his influence, could have been ended long ago, by expelling the invader from the occupied country.

The evidence that Donald Trump is a puppet of Vladimir Putin, that he is blackmailable by him, is already evident from Helsinki 2018.

There he publicly dismissed the clear evidence of his intelligence agencies, saying that he had no reason not to believe Vladimir Putin’s emphatic denial that he had not interfered in the 2016 US election.

The word of a man with a past in the KGB, and also a multiply convicted liar, carried more weight for him than the intelligence work of his own people.

This is not an evidence of patriotism towards his own country, as he is loudly trying to tell everyone.

This is an expression of loyalty to the dictator of a foreign country and the proof that Vladimir Putin has information on him that could severely compromise the legitimacy of his election in 2016.

The thief cries catch the thief.

The one who talks about threatening democracy, if he is not elected, has already proven to be a threat to democracy himself with his attempted coup on January 6, 2021.

His „fight fight“, had already sounded, when he urged his supporters to fight the legitimate results of the election, which resulted in the storming of the Capitol, the assault and threat to basic democratic principles, and the needless loss of human life.

The character of a person is most evident in extreme situations, and Donald Trump has shown us the character of a sore loser, who can’t lose, a liar who can’t be trusted, and a power junkie who is willing to do anything to get his drug back.