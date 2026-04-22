Where the geese say good night

Silence fell over the river shrouded in the darkness of the coming night. The absolute calm had just turned the river’s surface into a perfect mirror reflecting the beauty of the golden hues of the surrounding landscape

accompanied by birds hidden in the treetops singing their wishes for a peaceful sleep. Canada geese quietly gathered at the ruins of the wooden pier which rests on the other bank as a sad reminder of a merciless time when man, sick with love for money and power, became most alienated from nature.

24.06.2025, River Weaver

The River Weaver, once flowing freely through the Cheshire countryside at its own pace and selflessly shared the joy of the endless cycle of simple life, until the fateful day in 1732. Human greed decided to take control of the flow and depth of the water to allow ships carrying salt and coal to ply its banks. The free migration of aquatic life encountered numerous canals which in many places caused the irreversible decline, if not the extinction, of aquatic life both animal and plant. Although the damage done by human activity over two centuries is irreversible, the gradual efforts of volunteers from the Friends of the River Weaver, work in small steps over the last two decades, give the river hope of partially restoring its charm.

It was nice to just sat by the river in peace and watched how the small circular patterns of ripples formed on the surface after the fly landed on it. And when the fish was very hungry, it jumped out with a splash, it grabbed the fly and left behind small bubbles on the surface which bursted one after another. That made my heart sing with joy and my soul expressed gratitude. There was life, even if I could not see it.

And then one morning, the fish leaped out so violently that it suddenly found itself in the air a few centimeters above the water. It was a tiny fish, but my eyes stared at that spot and begged the fish to repeat the masterful feat for the simple pleasure of the magic moment long after the fish had gone on with its life in the depths of the river in the world hidden from human sight.

How well do you know the river you live by?

The ease of the river’s home expanding into space wherever my eye could see brought to me the memory of bright yellow irises cheerfully welcoming the warm spring announcing to us a new beginning, a time of joy.

And I rejoiced in the beauty of the field orchid, which is rarely found in the English countryside, despite the guidebooks describing it as a common flower. I have seen it only in two areas divided by the city of Northwich and each time I have counted fewer flowers than the fingers on one hand. Although my observational findings are not supported by professional studies, there is no doubt that the field orchid is also an endangered species. How many times have you seen the field orchid this year?

26.05.2025, River Weaver, Vale Royal Locks 02.06.2025, River Weaver 07.07.2025, Wardle Canal 23.06.2025, River Weaver

And there, on my wanderings through the countryside, the fragrant jasmine delighted me with its scent, as did the butterfly bush cumulus, while the lysimachia attracted my interest with its abundant lemon-yellow flowers.

There were also waiting for me, the meadowsweet, bird vetch, poppies, daisies, foxglove, marsh orchid, hibiscus, water lily, Scotch thistle, wild brush, grass borage caterpillar, blue dragonfly, green dragonfly, brown butterfly, swallowtail, peacock butterfly, cabbage white, seven-spotted ladybird, eastern ladybird, yellow ladybird, yellow spine millipede, honey bee, wasp, toad, yellow snail, brown snail, small snail, even smaller snail… where should I stop?

A fox! I gasped one early morning. Yes, I was lucky enough to see a hungry fox for a brief moment.

10.06.2025, River Weave, Eaton Bank Pool 28.09.2025, Winsford 25.06.2025, River Weaver, Vale Royal Locks 05.07.2025, Winsford

In the morning darkness, shortly before dawn, it rained although not a single drop of water touched me. It wasn’t raining. It was just water densely sliding down from the leaves of the tree. It sounded like rain and yet it wasn’t raining.

Here you are. I held my breath excitedly at the sight of small bodies flying frantically and fluttering here and there. Bats, in fairy tales and legends, a sign of evil. And why exactly? After all, they are completely harmless. Worshiping the silence of the night. So why aren’t they a symbol of the guardians of darkness who banish restlessness from our dreams?

Thick steam rose from the river. The morning quiet echoed through the surrounding landscape. Even the birds didn’t want to disturb the calm after the rain with their irresistible singing.

I did not know who was more frightened. Me the heron suddenly entered my path without a sound from behind the thick reeds surrounding the Eaton Bank Pool, or the heron me, because who would expect a human walking by the river before sunrise? It had not yet spread its wings properly and was already looking for escape to the nearest shelter.

Little heron, you are right not to trust people. We humans learn very slowly.

The Grey Heron, a majestic bird, reveling in and protecting its own solitude, while living in proximity to other species of colonial nesting waterfowl. It evoked in me a symbol of self-respect that does not need to be defended with a single word.

Nature is not the one we should be afraid of but people. However, we have known this for a long time. And yet we do not follow this fact. Despite all the worldly evidence, we continue to crave the closeness of another human being and anxiously avoid nature.

Nature, why does man constantly need to fight with you while you only want to be a friend? If no man on Earth, there would always be another promising spring, rich summer, colorful autumn, and magical winter for you. But if man stayed on Earth without you, Nature, there could hardly be next spring for us, humans. What use would education, work achievements, money, social status, my own identity be to me, if without your belonging on Earth it is impossible to live here? When will a foolish and self-satisfied man finally realize that the life that really matters is yours?

Nature can do without us. However, we humans are dependent on its existence.

Look up at the sky at night and feel the power of the stars accompanied by the elegance of the crescent moon. How much does it matter that we can sit behind the wheel of a faster car?

No, I do not demand people understand me.

No, I do not demand people agree with me.

No, I do not demand people acknowledge me.

All I need is for people to think about the true nature of real life and to honor its diversity with all seriousness and respect.

25.12.2025, Meadow, Vale Royal Locks 14.05.2025, Moulton 11.06.2025, Meadow, Vale Royal Locks 16.09.2025, Winsford

The decorative tenderness of the white and pink clematis, by its mere presence, healed the confusion that was crowding into my insignificant mind. The gentle touch of its soft leaves brought peace and answers in an instant. Yes, everything is as it should be. I am here and now. I have no other time, but the present.

Good night to you too, geese.