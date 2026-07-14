Where is my home?
due to their own unwillingness to practice modesty.
„How many years will I be able to walk here, through this beautiful meadow down to the river, before life’s circumstances lead me to another place?“ I confided to the pages of my diary on June 23rd, during a morning walk in the company of a rising sun the color of bloody gold, accompanied by a symphony of birdsong.
On my way back, I am more hunched over from picking up trash left behind by my self-centered and indifferent fellow citizens. On every morning walk along the River Weaver, I fill one rubbish bag, and if I walk every day I am off work, that makes three bags a week. The beauty of the river is redeemed by the bent backs of those who love it.
I cannot help but drop a remark and, at least in my mind, scold them: „When they saw fit to take their McDonald’s meal down to the river, would it really have hurt them to take their trash back home and throw it in the bin there?“ They leave it there in the grass on the riverbank without a second thought, brushing off their indifference to their responsibility toward nature with a wave of the hand, thinking: „Someone else will take care of it,“ or even worse: „Nature! Nature will take care of it.“
River, just look at this mess; it makes me so sad to think how apathetic we have become toward your beauty. Instead of honoring you and caring for your health, we fill you with plastic. Once we clutter you with filth, where will we go to find rest?
Many of us move away from cities, supposedly to live differently, more sustainably toward nature—but is that really what happens? From my perspective, it is more of a self-indulgent act that harms nature more than it helps. Just consider: how much more considerate is a life where you need not just one car to provide for your most basic needs (food, doctor, school, work), compared to a city where you can get everywhere on foot or by public transport?
And think of all the material needed to build a new house! Because that which is old somehow doesn’t suit the modern human—evidently, for the most part, without any fundamental reason. Yet, with an old house, it would often suffice to carry out just a few repairs and modifications.
„But someone lived here before us, so the house cannot have our personal spirit.“
Modern humans invent all sorts of reasons, which they then must exaggerate to such immense proportions, just to properly justify the unnecessary and illogical urge to fulfill their own needs and desires. Behind these, they hide their already wretched conscience, just so they don’t have to watch it suffer and decay because of their own unwillingness to embrace modesty.
I know many of us think that a modest life is a boring life. But is that really the case? The less we demand from life, the less money we need. The less money we need, the less time we waste on work. The less time we waste on work, the more time we have for rest and enjoyment. What a simple, common-sense equation of life.
„While civilization has been improving our houses, it has not equally improved the men who are to inhabit them.“ (Henry David Thoreau, Walden)
We claim meadows for ourselves, lay down concrete slabs, and build monstrous smart houses where cameras watch us at every turn. Anyone with access to the system knows almost everything about our rest at home. No wonder I must ask again: „Where has our freedom gone, if I cannot be sure even at home that someone isn’t secretly spying on me?“
We have swallowed the sweet bait that such a smart house will take good care of us. In the morning, it wakes us up nicely, even though we’ve been awake for an hour already. It turns on the heating by itself, even though no one is home. It supposedly brews us our favorite coffee. It turns on the radio or the television, even when we actually long for peace and quiet. And in the evening, it dims the lights, even though we are still reading a book. After all, without a simple key, the house cannot even be unlocked. We must ask it for PERMISSION to leave. One day it will have a mind of its own and it won’t let us out. I cannot help but ask: ‚Where will our freedom be then?‘
We are building cages for ourselves, into which we voluntarily lock ourselves. Our freedom is thus willfully stripped away by our own hands. We become not only prisoners of our own homes but also prisoners in our own lives of luxury.
I know many of us think that a modest life is a boring life. But is that really the case? The less we demand from life, the less money we need. The less money we need, the less time we waste on work. The less time we waste on work, the more time we have for rest and enjoyment. What a simple, common-sense equation of life.
We occupy ourselves too much with our own human right to freedom. How many battles and wasted human lives were necessary for a nation, a faith, or a race to be free? It is terrifying to think of the bloodshed on your meadows and fields over all those centuries, while modern humans voluntarily surrender their own freedom.
But where in those human laws is your right to your own life and freedom? Only a foolish person can think that protected natural areas are sufficient.
We should bow before the representatives of Ecuador, who, as the first country in the world in 2008, enshrined the rights of „Pachamama,“ or Mother Earth, into their constitution. Nearly ten years later, New Zealand followed, whose representatives in 2017 granted the Whanganui River the legal status of a living being with its own rights and duties. Then, in 2022, the state representatives of Panama passed a law that recognizes nature’s right to exist and regenerate, regardless of human interests.
And what about us Europeans? We always want to be leaders in everything, so what are we still waiting for? Who will look after the beauty and richness of life in our seas and oceans?
We take from you whatever we want, whatever we please, in any quantity, and in return, we give you so little back. And all of it just for money. For soulless, feeble human wealth. Will humans truly never learn? Is it not a sad sight, how desperately humans behave on this Earth? And it will only get worse.
No, we do not have to move to the countryside, to nature and forests. Let us stay living in the cities and be witnesses to our harmful conduct on Earth. Even though our intelligence brings us to the brink of ruin, I still find hope in the strength and resilience of nature, which helps it withstand our destruction. But looking at today’s youth, with their noses buried deep in their smartphones without a shred of the slightest interest, I realize every time that even hope has its limits.
…and when the grey heron takes to the air, its majestic beauty is reflected on the surface of the peaceful river. Each time, I feel like calling out joyfully: „A sight to behold!“ And then, for a change, a family of geese wakes up without haste to a new day. Even the cygnets, usually sleepy, are already prepared for breakfast. And on the other side of the path, a squirrel leaps from branch to branch, seeking a nut to nibble on. The fresh scent of greenery drifts gracefully all around us.
At that moment, I think to myself: „Only the soul of an artist could have created such a breathtaking landscape!“ No wonder that, looking at this bohemian heaven on Earth, I want to sing: „And this is that beautiful river! The River Weaver, my home! The River Weaver, my home!“
Dedicated to the River Weaver, my silent companion, who taught me that a true home is not measured by walls or borders, but by respect for all living things.
I also dedicate this essay to all those who are not afraid to bend their backs for the purity of the earth and who understand that the greatest luxury is one’s own time and a free conscience.
Winsford, Cheshire, July 2026
Original: https://blog.idnes.cz/msuchankova/kde-domov-muj.Bg26070342
Magdalena Suchankova
Kde domov můj?
Dnešní člověk si vymýšlí jakýkoliv důvod, aby řádně obhájil zbytečnou nutnost splnění vlastních tužeb, za které skryje zubožené svědomí, aby se na ně nemusel dívat, jak dál strádá a chátrá kvůli vlastní neochotě ke skromnosti.
Magdalena Suchankova
A Gift to Myself
Freedom begins the moment we realize we have nothing to prove to the world.
Magdalena Suchankova
Dar sobě
Svoboda začíná v okamžiku, kdy pochopíme, že nemusíme světu nic dokazovat.
Magdalena Suchankova
Conscience of Consumers
We bring home all sorts of trinkets from our holidays, seemingly so that we have a souvenir of a beautiful summer by the sea. We place them on a shelf and, all year long, we simply walk past them, occasionally dusting them off.
Magdalena Suchankova
Svědomí spotřebitelů
Vozíme si domů všelijaké cetky z dovolené, zdánlivě proto, abychom měli vzpomínku na krásné léto u moře. Položíme je na poličku, a jak je rok dlouhý, pouze okolo nich procházíme a sem tam z nich setřeme prach.
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