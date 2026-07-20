When Life Is in No Hurry
become the greatest celebration of life.
Two days ago, returning home from work after a long shift, I was sweetly surprised by a harvest of blackberries in my little garden. The sweet taste of fruit that has known the sun’s touch never fails to fill me with wonder. Every time, I realize that when we grant nature time and freedom, it rewards our patience with luscious fruits full of life. Instantly, the world becomes a little more beautiful.
It is a gorgeous, sunny summer, and the River Weaver is literally bursting with life. Its banks are lined with lush greenery, and the lazy current indifferently reflects the bohemian, blue sky, while fallen yellow plums decorate the path, enjoyed by birds and others alike. It won’t be long before these banks will also be heavily adorned with sweet blackberries, which I will have the honor of savoring with gratitude during my morning walks. My hands will be stained a deep blue, and likely my lips too, from the sweet juice that bleeds from the fruit at even the gentlest touch of my fingers. A sweet, slightly tart flavor will explode on my tongue. Every time, I feel like calling out, „What a joy to be alive!“ Water and sun, and life flourishes abundantly into its paradise-like bounty. The slowly fading stains on my palms and every tiny scratch from the sharp thorns on my wrist will remind me for the rest of the day how fortunate I was to allow myself time in nature without any rush. A luxury that few of us in today’s hectic, performance-driven society manage to afford.
Whenever I stroll leisurely by the River Weaver, looking at the peaceful surface reflecting the beauty of its banks, I cannot help but reminisce about the golden morning atmosphere of the river last September. Back then, the rich summer green was slowly dressing up in tones of bronze and ochre, morning mists rolled lazily over the water, and under my feet, instead of soft grass, the morning frost quietly crunched for the first time. I received an honor from nature and could enjoy the sweet freshness of green apples during my walks—apples that had been shrouded in frost overnight, which slowly melted at the first rays of sun to grant them a touch of crispness. A taste so deliciously rich flooded my senses so powerfully that I felt time stand still for a while. An unrepeatable gift.
Now, the sweet aroma of a blackberry cake drifts lazily from the oven. I cannot wait to slowly savor it in just a few moments, while it is still warm, alongside a cup of bitter coffee. I still have a few berries left for tomorrow’s breakfast with plain yogurt—but only after my morning walk.
Winsford, Cheshire, 13 July 2026
Original: https://blog.idnes.cz/msuchankova/kdyz-zivot-nikam-nespecha.Bg26070546
Magdalena Suchankova
Když život nikam nespěchá
Věnováno rannímu tichu u řeky Weaver, která mě učí prostému umění být. Nechť unavené duše najdou potěšení u těch, s nimiž je i ten nejprostší šálek hořké kávy a kousek koláče největší oslavou života.
Magdalena Suchankova
Where is my home?
Today’s human invents any reason to properly justify the unnecessary need to fulfill their own desires, behind which they hide a wretched conscience, so that they do not have to watch it as it continues to suffer and decay
Magdalena Suchankova
Kde domov můj?
Dnešní člověk si vymýšlí jakýkoliv důvod, aby řádně obhájil zbytečnou nutnost splnění vlastních tužeb, za které skryje zubožené svědomí, aby se na ně nemusel dívat, jak dál strádá a chátrá kvůli vlastní neochotě ke skromnosti.
Magdalena Suchankova
A Gift to Myself
Freedom begins the moment we realize we have nothing to prove to the world.
Magdalena Suchankova
Dar sobě
Svoboda začíná v okamžiku, kdy pochopíme, že nemusíme světu nic dokazovat.
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