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When Life Is in No Hurry

Dedicated to the morning silence by the River Weaver, which teaches me the simple art of being. May weary souls find comfort in the company of those with whom even the simplest cup of bitter coffee and a piece of cake

become the greatest celebration of life.

Two days ago, returning home from work after a long shift, I was sweetly surprised by a harvest of blackberries in my little garden. The sweet taste of fruit that has known the sun’s touch never fails to fill me with wonder. Every time, I realize that when we grant nature time and freedom, it rewards our patience with luscious fruits full of life. Instantly, the world becomes a little more beautiful.

It is a gorgeous, sunny summer, and the River Weaver is literally bursting with life. Its banks are lined with lush greenery, and the lazy current indifferently reflects the bohemian, blue sky, while fallen yellow plums decorate the path, enjoyed by birds and others alike. It won’t be long before these banks will also be heavily adorned with sweet blackberries, which I will have the honor of savoring with gratitude during my morning walks. My hands will be stained a deep blue, and likely my lips too, from the sweet juice that bleeds from the fruit at even the gentlest touch of my fingers. A sweet, slightly tart flavor will explode on my tongue. Every time, I feel like calling out, „What a joy to be alive!“ Water and sun, and life flourishes abundantly into its paradise-like bounty. The slowly fading stains on my palms and every tiny scratch from the sharp thorns on my wrist will remind me for the rest of the day how fortunate I was to allow myself time in nature without any rush. A luxury that few of us in today’s hectic, performance-driven society manage to afford.

06.06.2026, River Weaver, Winsford, United Kingdom

19.07.2026, Eaton Bank Pool, United Kingdom

14.07.2026, Meadow, Winsford, United Kingdom

14.07.2026, River Weaver, United Kingdom

Whenever I stroll leisurely by the River Weaver, looking at the peaceful surface reflecting the beauty of its banks, I cannot help but reminisce about the golden morning atmosphere of the river last September. Back then, the rich summer green was slowly dressing up in tones of bronze and ochre, morning mists rolled lazily over the water, and under my feet, instead of soft grass, the morning frost quietly crunched for the first time. I received an honor from nature and could enjoy the sweet freshness of green apples during my walks—apples that had been shrouded in frost overnight, which slowly melted at the first rays of sun to grant them a touch of crispness. A taste so deliciously rich flooded my senses so powerfully that I felt time stand still for a while. An unrepeatable gift.

Now, the sweet aroma of a blackberry cake drifts lazily from the oven. I cannot wait to slowly savor it in just a few moments, while it is still warm, alongside a cup of bitter coffee. I still have a few berries left for tomorrow’s breakfast with plain yogurt—but only after my morning walk.

Winsford, Cheshire, 13 July 2026

Original: https://blog.idnes.cz/msuchankova/kdyz-zivot-nikam-nespecha.Bg26070546

Autor: Magdalena Suchankova | pondělí 20.7.2026 10:00 | karma článku: 0 | přečteno: 6x

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Magdalena Suchankova

  • Počet článků 69
  • Celková karma 5,53
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Jsem, kdo jsem. Kdo jsem?
Po mém odchodu, raději místo neosobního hrobu na cizím hřbitově, postavte lavičku tam, kde vychází slunce, a mé zpustošené a dušeprázdné tělo darujte přírodě, nechť život v podobě stromu lípy dál vzkvétá.

I am who I am. Who am I?
After I'm gone, instead of an impersonal grave in a foreign cemetery, put a bench where the sun comes up, and donate my devastated and soulless body to nature, let life continue to flourish in the form of a linden tree.

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