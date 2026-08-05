Soulful Art
„Grey heron,“ my soul calls out soundlessly, and my eyes joyfully race after that ringing sound along the current of the River Weaver. Its left bank is sheltered by the shadow of a dense forest, which mirrors its morning majesty in the calm water, its peace gently rippled only from time to time by a hungry fish.
In that very moment, I see her. She stands completely motionless, as if carved from marble, hidden within the lush green sanctuary of the beautiful white-and-pink blossoms of Himalayan balsam. A sense of profound peace floods my entire body, as if time itself has stopped at this single instant.
From the opposite bank, barely a meter above the shimmering water, a second heron flies peacefully by. Her wide-spread wings are perfectly reflected on the water’s surface, upon which the warm glow of the sun falls through the interwoven crowns of the trees. A sacred morning stillness drapes the landscape, in which I merge with nature in perfect harmony.
Suddenly, however, another sharp call pierces the air, accompanied by the rustling of leaves from the opposite bank. A third heron takes flight from there to follow her reflection on the water. In an elegant, sweeping arc lifted by the morning air, she coaxes her till-now motionless companion among the flowers into flight as well. Like dear friends, all three then glide gracefully and silently over the water’s surface and vanish beyond the bend of the river, which slowly dissolves into a veil of morning mist. In their wake remains only a breathtaking awe at the absolute beauty of the River Weaver, accompanied by a warm feeling of inner peace.
✦ ✦ ✦
Soulful art, man did not create.
✦ ✦ ✦
I could not help a wistful sigh: „If I were a painter, I would give in to my desire to capture this sublime moment with a brush upon a canvas.“
With that thought, a gentle sadness mingled with deep emotion and reverence. I felt an urgent, almost searing need to somehow halt this fleeting scene, to bind it in time and preserve it forever before the sun dissolved it completely. Every brushstroke in my mind came alive with the eagerness to immortalize that perfection. But then the beating of wings faded into silence, and I realized that the most precious canvases do not come to life under an artist’s roof. Nature had let me into her private sanctuary for a brief moment, and I stood there knowing that the most beautiful painting is one I already carry, painted forever deep within my heart.
Nature fascinates us with her imperfect beauty, yet on canvases, we wish to capture her in her perfect form. We want to possess a moment that does not belong to us. We try with a brush to anchor to a motionless canvas the gentle trembling of small birch leaves covered in morning dew, which reflects the light in a summer breeze—while the true art of nature lies in allowing the sunbeams to reflect the finest shades of color into the fleeting moment. For perfect beauty admires its own imperfection.
Likewise, in paintings, symphonies, and verses, we cannot capture the scents of the deep forest, the touch of a fresh breeze on a flushed face, nor the chilly depth of flowing water. Human creativity strives in vain to bind into tones and words that which can only be lived through one’s own breath and heartbeat. No canvas in the world can warm like the first sun of spring, and no poem will rustle in the treetops with the lightness that a peaceful forest commands. Our art is a mere ethereal shadow, a reflection of the magnificent reality that surrounds us and which we can fully comprehend only when we ourselves fall silent.
While man creates art to satisfy desire, to gain recognition and fame, and to leave a mark, nature herself is art that asks for nothing. She does not display herself for admiration, she sings no odes, and she composes no verses for glory. She asks for neither reverence, reciprocity, nor loyalty. The lavender does not bloom so that the bee might praise her sweet scents, and the bee does not gather pollen so that the bear might greedily praise her for the delicacies she has prepared, but because it is their natural harmony. In the same way, the River Weaver does not flow for the applause of passersby, and the herons do not dance above the water to impress the onlooker on the shore. Nature performs in no theater. She needs no stage. Her beauty does not retreat backstage when the footlights go out and the audience departs. All that silent morning performance takes place in utter humility, solely for itself. When nature creates around us, she creates patiently, quietly, peacefully, and freely. She paints her most beautiful dawns even for eyes that are still asleep!
And that is precisely why the art of nature is so enchanting—it teaches the human soul simply to be, without the need to possess, judge, or prove anything to the world. It teaches us reverence for the perfection of a fleeting moment. And in that ordinary state of being, nature, emotion, and art meet in a single, pure, and free expression of life.
✦ ✦ ✦
The grey wings of dear friends vanished for good into the misty haze, but the magic of that moment in the landscape endured. Meanwhile, the sun climbed a little higher, and with its golden fingers, it began to lazily unravel the remnants of the morning mist, like a painter gently lifting the veil from his freshly finished work. The air smelled of damp earth, the intoxicating sweetness of ripe blackberries, and the purity of flowing water. Every drop of dew on the blades of grass turned into a tiny, shining diamond, reflecting the grace of the awakening world.
I stood there on the bank in absolute silence, in the midst of this living gallery, sensing that the most beautiful experience can neither be caught in one’s palms nor locked away in a camera’s memory. It can only be lived and, with humility in one’s heart, accepted as a gift from a creator who needs neither brush nor pen.
Meanwhile, the warm sunbeams pierced through the tree crowns and definitively dissolved the morning mist over the River Weaver. The world around began to wake into its usual, loud haste. I took a deep breath of the morning air, cast a final glance at the still water, and with slow steps set out back on my way. Although the magic of that moment had faded, something permanent remained within me. Gratitude for having been a part of a heartfelt liturgy. I was leaving with the knowledge that even when I return to the rush of ordinary days, I carry that sacred peace, harmony, and the breathtaking art of nature in my heart forever.
✦ ✦ ✦
Dedicated to the human souls who search for peace, harmony, and the forgotten beauty of silent nature. May those whose eyes are still asleep awaken into inner calm.
River Weaver, August 2026
Original: https://blog.idnes.cz/msuchankova/procitene-umeni.Bg26080094
Magdalena Suchankova
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