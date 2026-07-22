Learning to Allow Myself to Make Mistakes and Forgive

If I am to be honest, I have to confess. Sometimes, when everything quietens down after a long day at work and I can finally sit by myself in the silence of my home, a harsh voice stirs within me—angry, sarcastic,

and at times even cruel. I have to ask myself: „Where does this voice inside me come from, when nothing so terrible happened today?“

It is Sunday, July 12th, four o’clock in the morning, and an elegant crescent moon rides proudly in its beauty across the dark blue sky, cradled by rose-tinted clouds. A few more minutes, and a new day will be here. Once again, tears stream down my face, and so I sigh mournfully: „How much longer will this last?“, when suddenly I catch the faint scent of caramels in the air. Where did it come from? Perhaps it is the fragrance of hemp-agrimony, which grows abundantly around here.

Here it is again. I burn a cake or make a typo in a text, and then I berate myself for it endlessly. A single sentence I said—or didn’t say but should have—I replay in my head late into the night, until I drop from sheer exhaustion and finally fall asleep. Three hours later, the alarm goes off. Time to get up for work. Heaven forbid I gain any weight!

Trivialities. Yet beneath them lies the true nature of the inner critic who has befriended me since early childhood. Even though I have asked her a million times to leave for good, she returns every single time like an uninvited guest and hugs my heart for days on end. At school, they taught us: you are a good student because you bring home straight A’s, and you are a bad student because you get D’s. I belonged to the bad ones, and so for long years, that was how I perceived myself. It is hard for a dysgraphic and dyslexic child to learn grammar and foreign languages. And so it is no wonder that even now, as an adult, I reprimand myself endlessly for every tiny misstep.

I’ve had enough. I am exhausted.

A friend once told me: „I envy caterpillars. They just eat and eat their whole lives, then they fall asleep and wake up beautiful as butterflies.“ How simple it sounds! If only a real transformation could happen so smoothly.

But a human being is not a caterpillar. I cannot just crawl into some dark crevice somewhere, spin a cocoon, and wait for time to do its work—and then suddenly flutter out of the darkness, beautiful, with the wings of a peacock butterfly. I read somewhere that the vibrant wings of butterflies are the result of millions of years of evolution, a time when ancient grey moths transitioned from nocturnal life to daylight, where the sun showed them the joy of visual communication. I fear I do not have that much time.

I must keep moving forward. Even though tears stream down my face, I will not wipe them away. What does it matter? Let people—both those I know and those I have yet to meet—see them. I have no desire to pretend anymore. I am who I am. Yet, despite everything, I cannot help but ask: „How often must I still feel trapped inside my own body, with no room to breathe freely, before the relief of forgiveness finally arrives?“

How can one attain self-acceptance in a world that celebrates the flawless beauty and perfection of people who seemingly have their entire lives figured out? We live in an era that teaches us life consists of milestones: school, career, a planted tree, a built house, a fathered son. I got stuck on the school milestone. For God’s sake, I am thirty-seven! I don’t want children, I don’t believe in marriage, I achieve no success at work, and my friendships have fallen apart. The only thing I have achieved in my life is a mortgage. Where have I failed? It is so easy to believe the myth that life is just a straight line heading upwards, where a hard-earned reward awaits us at the very peak.

So why is it that when I walk up just a little higher, I find myself standing on the edge of a bleak horizon where a persistent, biting wind blows, and where a devastating view awaits me, looking down at a landscape opening up before me in all directions of a vast world—a landscape into which I must make a deep and steep descent, only to find myself once more on the rocky path leading back up to my mountain of a name Magdalena? At times like that, I just want to scream, whether in anger or despair.

And when I descend into the valley, where I cannot see past the horizon, and suddenly find myself at a crossroads, how can I ever be sure that this time I am choosing the right direction? Where, after so many descents and failures, am I supposed to find the desire and courage to keep going? Perhaps only curiosity about which hill will follow this time forces me to take the next step.

Well, yes—but those who have never made a mistake have probably just sat in one place and done nothing at all.

I have no idea which path I will ultimately take. It’s okay. I learn. Whichever direction I choose, the truth is that the time has come for a little rest. In the valley, the wind does not blow at me, the clouds do not linger here, it is peaceful, the sun warms me pleasantly, and the fruits taste sweet. So why not stay here a little while? Even a caterpillar needs peace to complete its transformation into a beautiful butterfly. When it begins the process of change, it literally dissolves into mush inside its chrysalis. It is a demanding and painful process.

And that is exactly how I feel inside myself right now. Nothing of what made up who I was just a few weeks ago is left there. I used to think that for my own happiness, I needed approval from as many people as possible. I used to think my life’s goal was a successful career. I used to think that to enrich my personal life, I needed substantial wealth. I used to think love only comes when a man chooses me. None of it is true. What’s more, love didn’t even come when, for a change, I was the one who chose the man. My goals, desires, and dreams have dissolved into a substance that seethes within me, despite the peaceful feeling that this is exactly how it is supposed to be. No wonder I must ask myself once again: „Who am I? And where am I heading?“

Whoever I am, whichever direction I choose to lead me to my mountain, the only thing that is certain right now is that all I need is a silence in the soul and a peace in the heart, so that the grief and compassion that constantly draw tears to my eyes can transform into forgiveness and relief.

Allowing myself to stop, rest, and forgive does not mean forgetting or rewriting the past. It means accepting myself with understanding and acknowledging with respect that my past self made decisions with the level of awareness, knowledge, and strength it possessed at the time. Clinging to the past is like drinking a bitter poison at the expense of joy in the present. I cannot deceive even myself with a smile crooked by sheer pain.

It took me another twenty years of life to realize that school grades do not matter at all. I loved literature, art, biology, and geography, and that remains true today. While other subjects simply bored me, which was not my fault. Yet none of the adults ever told me that when I was a little child. Why did I have to wait so long to finally receive the very first drop of self-acceptance?

We find our cherished destination when we stop frantically rushing to the peak and allow ourselves to perceive the landscape around us. Its colours, scents, tastes, sounds, and touches. It is not a place where the journey ends, but the moment when, in the middle of the valley, we stop fearing our own mistakes. That is when we realize that the greatest reward was not the summit itself, but the courage with which we walked through the entire darkness toward a new, warm morning that will dry the tears from our damp faces.

Another summer day is here and I am in no hurry. Therefore, I can fully enjoy the humble beauty of the fluffy, pinkish-white clusters of the hemp-agrimony herb, along with its subtle caramel scent. How truly fortunate I am!

When Nature loves you, she gladly shares her inconspicuous wealth with pure love.

Only the love for nature was left within me.

Original: https://blog.idnes.cz/msuchankova/ucim-se-dovolit-si-chybovat-dovolit-si-odpoustet.Bg26070548



