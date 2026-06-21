I am who I am

What am I telling myself? No one cares about me here. Why should they? It doesn’t matter how many years have passed, I’ll just be a poor stranger to them until the end of the world. Please, don’t start lying to me

that you’re interested in me. We’ve been through this before. A few lame questions about how I’m doing to ease your conscience and then nothing. Just silence and emptiness. I don’t need this.

I have perhaps long since come to terms with the fact that none of you will offer me sincere attention, although I am still overcome by nostalgia at times how wonderful it would be to share the richness and beauty of my inner world with another human soul. However, I abandon all my efforts at friendship and, in return, turn my care even deeper to nature. Here I can be myself, misunderstood and yet loved. Suddenly, I become a wise woman, always heard and never judged without the need to prove or defend anything. Nature is my true freedom.

As if Thoreau had read from my soul, „I find it wholesome to be alone the greater part of the time. To be in company, even with the best, is soon wearisome and dissipating. I love to be alone. I never found the companion that was so companionable as solitude. We are for the most part more lonely when when we go abroad among men than when we stay in our chambers. A man thinking or working is always alone, let him be where he will. Solitude is not measured by the miles of space that intervene between a man and his fellows. (...) Society is commonly too cheap. We meet at very short intervals, not having had time to acquire any new value for each other. We meet at meals three times a day, and give each other a new taste of that old musty cheese that we are.“ (Henry David Thoreau, Walden)

As I look around at my colleagues in the canteen and listen to forced conversations about meeting work schedules and difficulties on the lines, I can’t help but ask myself, „I wonder who among us thinks the same way about society as Thoreau but continues to pretend that I’m not like that, I’m the one who likes to spend time in human company over boring conversations?“ In reality, no one is interested in the problems on the other line because we have our own to solve. We just fill the space between us with empty words and I don’t understand why. If there is nothing else to say, It’s better to spend our time together during the breaktime in silence.

Every morning we put on masks. A good daughter, a great student, a nice colleague, a tolerant neighbor, a caring mother or a devoted wife. But who among us really asks, „Where is the real me in all this?“

I am tired and sometimes even fed up. I no longer feel like pretending to be a nice colleague, a tolerant neighbor or a caring woman.

„Everyone is just screaming. They are driving me off balance. Can’t they just be quiet for a moment? I want to shout, ‚Shut your mouths. Who should listen to you all the time?‘ I can’t, I’m at work. Maybe they would complain to the boss about me for that too. If only I were home. I’ll lock myself in there and not let anyone disturb the ‚sacred‘ silence. I’m sick and tired with these people. They just get on my nerves.“ It’s in my diary from June 11. That’s how I am, a colleague. How can I tell this to someone without them judging me? Even those closest to me would have trouble understanding.

„Until you make the unconscious conscious, it will rule your life and you will call it fate.“ A hackneyed Jungian phrase but absolutely true. They don’t even want me in a hospice as a support to the dying people. And that’s just because of my nationality. So if my presence isn’t appreciated there, why should I keep trying? People are fake. They smile at me and nod, give me false hope rather than tell me directly they don’t want me in the group.

I’m sick of the way we compulsory smile at each other, pretend kindness and care, but the opposite is true. Just tell me in the eyes what you really think of me. Finally, I would know without effort how indifferent I am to everyone.

Feel free to call me weird, cynical and antisocial, whatever you want. What’s the point? After all, we don’t even see our true reflection in the mirror.

„The greater part of what my neighbors call good I believe in my soul to be bad, and If I repent of anything, it is very likely to be my good behavior. What demon possessed me that I behaved so well?“ (Henry David Thoreau, Walden)

I would rather live alone without people, misunderstood by people, but truthfully and freely without the need for explanation or proof of anything.