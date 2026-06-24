How much does freedom cost you?

A friend of mine once told me: “If you really want something and nothing comes, you have to let go of the desire. Allow the desire to leave you because one day it will find you.“

The sun is pleasantly warm. It colors the surrounding landscape golden. Birds solemnly sing an ode to the joy of a new day. While from afar comes the noise of a busy road from passing cars, which is regularly supplemented by the noise of planes preparing to land in Manchester. It is six o’clock on a Sunday morning that’s why I have to ask: „Why are people still in such a hurry?“ What kind of life is this if we don’t feel like stopping for a moment and just resting idly? Nature is in no hurry and yet it is here in its everyday beauty.

I gently gather the gray heads of dandelions in my palms so I can blow away the accumulated seeds and watch them float lightly through the air and lie down to rest in the spring grass. With that simple look I can’t help but think: „I wish I could live as easily as a dandelion seed floating freely through the air.“

„What makes you happy?“ I asked people around me only to find out that they didn’t know the answer to such a simple question. People don’t ask themselves what really makes them happy. They don’t search their memories for happy moments in their lives. They don’t pursue their true happiness. They just blindly follow the pattern of society, which long ago dictated to us that nationality, faith, education, wealth, reputation, social status, fame, and power are the values we should follow because they will make us happy one day. So why are people dissatisfied? Why do we constantly feel troubled by something even though we have already achieved everything, and we are basically living carefree lives?

We smile at each other, say hello, and then she asks: „How are you doing?“ Before I can even say a word, she’s gone pretending to be busy. When the British manager appears on the scene, it’s a different story. Suddenly, she has time for a conversation.

Nationality, reputation, and social status.

We chase something so banal, something that doesn’t make our lives worthwhile but emptier. We ask: „What do the right people think of us? How do the right people see us?“ We want to appear wise, interesting, and successful to the right people, but in reality they don’t care about us because they, too, are just doing their social duty.

We want to be everywhere, know everything, see everything, try everything, taste everything, and get everything. And then we have to share it all with everyone, whether it’s just privately with family and friends or publicly on social media and the news to show everyone around us what a wonderful life we are living.

I can’t help but pause here. Who among us asks: „What will happen to my memories of vacations in Peru, Australia, or Bali after I die?“ What is the purpose of traveling around the world nowadays, an age of information at our fingertips and Google full of photos? Just to be there, to see it, to taste it, to touch it with our own hand. I see it as an escape from boredom for many of us because what else is there to do in middle age without children? There is no point in traveling except to stuff money into those who are already rich.

How long will we lie to ourselves? When will we finally publicly admit how much effort our wonderful life costs us? How much stress? How many hours of overtime? What an immense denies of our free time? How many hours of self-blame and perfecting our own human imperfection?

When we finally get everything we ever wanted, disappointment and emptiness come as we realize how many hours of futile effort, that did not bring us even a step closer to a satisfied life, it cost us.

We continue to behave as if the luxurious life as we know it today is meant to last forever. When I look around at my colleagues, I feel like crying, seeing how much food is thrown away carelessly in our canteen every day without regard for life itself. What does it matter that we have killed animals and plundered nature because of our greed if the food from our plate ends up in the trash?

We are either too scared or too blind to admit that human life, in the way we know it, is at the beginning of its end. World famine will come sooner than we think and that’s why we lie to ourselves. My generation will have the honor of tasting its harsh impact as a reward for our recklessness and greed. We should care all the more about what values we worship and what we leave behind so that our children do not lose hope for the future.

However, the vast majority of us do not care about any of this. For them, it is just food that is everywhere, and it is cheap, so why not fill the garbage bins with it? They are not interested in the real value of food because they have never had to balance on the edge of the abyss between life and death from its lack. Therefore, they are not willing to think about why they should even consider the question of how they can prevent food waste.

The richer the society we live in becomes, the more our freedom suffers. We are all under surveillance. I can’t walk down the street I live happily on without being caught on camera by my neighbors’ homes CCTV’s mounted in front windows overlooking the street. I can’t look at a Magic Note Pad out of curiosity on the Internet without being bombarded with ads about how amazing a product I’m missing out every day. Information about war or political conflicts gets into our phones and computers and in the end into our heads. So I have to ask: „Where has our freedom gone?“ Why are we so anxiously protecting our property and depriving ourselves of sleep with the need to defend our own views on the political charade in America?

As I look around, I see us act as how important we are while missing the point that nothing in this rich society matters. The world will not collapse without us. The birds will fly in the sky and the sea will follow the power of the full moon. But we still pretend, or worse, some of us believe, that making a rich society even richer and solving the unsolvable is what life is all about.

Really?

My dear Friend, look up at the heavenly sky. Do you see that seagull enjoying sailing in the wind currents? No worries in its mind. No want more than it needs. No rush to prove its wisdom, boldness, solemn manners, great reputation, fame and power in the world. Just pure joy of the lightness of being. That’s real freedom. Freedom we humans will never feel through. How I envy the seagull!

Often, all that we really need is just time. Live simply, ordinarily, quietly and slowly, so we can be happy again, because the day we will not need anyone’s approval, freedom will come.