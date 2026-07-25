Full of Diamonds

“Stop, look around, and tell me what you see,” my warmest friend slowly whispered to me.

It sparkles. It is full of glittering diamonds that will never remain locked in a vault so that only the chosen ones could admire their harvest. They are available to us all without payment. It is enough just to go out into your embrace and pamper oneself with your presence, to open one’s heart and allow you to fill it with selfless love patiently waiting for us there, where peace and quiet rest in you.

The surface of the river, reflecting the image full of colors of the surrounding countryside, slowly ripples after a gentle breeze of warm air lightly touches it. And in its fragile ripples, the most precious diamonds of the world are hidden. Diamonds so fragile, allowing us to enjoy their beauty for only a fraction of a moment before they sink once and for all into the depths of the world which our eyes shall not behold.

02.06.2025, River Weaver, Marshall’s Arm Local Nature Reserve, United Kingdom

Stop and look at the beauty around. Examine in detail all colors, shapes, and scents. At least for a while, forget what you are rushing so much for and watch the rounded shapes of the waving sky reflecting on the surface of the river. Be there together with nature, not only in nature, but together with her. Breathe deeply and listen closely.

Write down what you see.

Write down what you feel.

Write down what you hear.

Write down what you perceive.

Paint a picture with words, how the sun’s rays reflect on the ripples, how the shades of green bend until they mix with the heavenly blue, and how white little clouds in the interior of the river slowly sail through the landscape. What about the wind? Is it touching you? And how does it taste? What scents are new to you? And are there dragonflies making you company?

Record this ostentatious moment, which you will remember with joy. And then say to yourself, „I was so and I was a witness to a humble, but still generous beauty.“ Share it with the people you care about. Or keep it for yourself as a rare secret. Project it again in your mind and answer the question, „What do I see? What do I feel? What do I hear? What do I perceive?“

Return back. For a moment, rest just like that in silence on the riverbank and watch the surrounding events. Do not think. Allow the river to speak to you. Allow it to touch you.

What do you see this time? What feelings are awakening in you?

13.05.2025, River Weaver, Vale Royal Locks, United Kingdom

It rained this morning. Everything in your embrace rests in silence and absorbs the freshness which came along with the rain. And when the sun stretches a few rays through the clouds, the distinct scent of lilacs emphasizes the purity of the peaceful morning. Even the geese, at other times cheerfully shouting full of vigor, are silenced by the omnipresent peace. Everything around glitters beautifully from the rain. Beauty to look at.

A few late drops falling from the clouds onto the surface paint perfect circles waving into space until they are lost. And in the moment when the ripples of individual drops clash, they harmoniously connect without one restricting the other in free movement. Perfection of the interplay of a sudden meeting.

Today on your surface not a single memory remained of the beautiful moment which slumbers in my heart, when flower petals shortly and solemnly decorated you with a promise of a rich summer.

Thank you Nature that I can see Your magnificent colors.

Thank you Nature that I can smell Your unmistakable scent.

Thank you Nature that I can listen to Your song of praise.

Thank you Nature that I can perceive Your joyfully calming power.



Original: h ttps://blog.idnes.cz/msuchankova/plna-diamantu.Bg25060263