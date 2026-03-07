From a Woman to a Woman

“I am disappointed,” I was recently told by a man. Disappointed by whom? Me, because I was not afraid to say „no“ to setting boundaries and protecting my wellbeing? Or him, because he put us in this situation

as he wasn’t willing to do the work he was assigned for?

As soon as he got to work, he didn’t try to make any effort, just made excuses why he couldn’t do his job and looked for ways to pass it off to someone else to make his day easier.

I have to ask, „Why should I agree to this?“ Why should I be nice, understanding, and kind? Why should I betray myself and say yes at the expense of my own feelings? Why should I please my manager just so he doesn’t think I’m a bad colleague? Didn’t I deserve an easier day at the end of the working week? Not to mention that my colleague has a higher payment. So, why should I back down and take the job that was meant for him?

I am a woman who goes through pain month after month without complaint and never makes excuses as to why she should get an easier job. So I have to ask again, „Why should I do this for him?“

Nowadays, there is no hard work in manufacturing because machines do it for us. Tell me, why should I do this for a man?

What will become of our sons if they will follow his example?

I am a woman from a generation of women who have been taught from an early age how a woman should behave. Be good, be kind, be empathetic, be caring, be selfless, be undemanding, be non-conflicting. Be tall, be slim, be pretty, be healthy, be talented, be smart but not too much. Be sociable, be purposeful, be strong, be rich, be successful. In short, be perfect.

But how far must it go for us to gain strength and say a clear „no“ out loud without fear, without shame, and without self-lynching?

It was early in the morning, the sun’s rays shone through the mist that hung over the River Weaver whose banks were abundantly decorated with yellow irises. I walked in silence in the friendly company of nature. I didn’t have to prove anything to anyone. I didn’t have to be good, nor kind, nor caring, nor non-conflicting, nor slim, nor pretty, nor purposeful, nor rich. I could be unkempt and yet I felt beautiful. I talked to nature and the universe about the essence of life and I didn’t need a college degree to be heard and respected. I didn’t need to prove my wealth with money but with my feelings and perceptions of the omnipresent beauty in the ordinary of everyday things. I could just be. I felt accepted. And at that moment, for the first time in my life, I realized I was, like nature, perfect in my imperfect way. I felt whole.

I felt that nature loved me.

I am nice, kind, caring, sensitive, loving, fragile, vulnerable, changeable, strong, wise, mysterious, creative but also dark, cold, and hard. I am peaceful and at the same time full of vibrant emotions. I am brave, free, playful, vivid. I am a Woman.

No, I am the one who is disappointed every time society tries to break me down.

Be kind at the expense of my peace of mind? No! I know I don’t have to prove anything to anyone. Setting boundaries is not selfishness or apathy. It’s self-care. It’s self-esteem and self-love. There’s nothing wrong with that because how can we respect others if we don’t treasure ourselves in the first place? Others have their boundaries too, they need to take care of themselves and indulge in a bit of self-esteem and self-love. When we learn to respect each other’s boundaries without criticizing, judging, and lecturing, we learn to esteem and love each other in the way we are.

Moreover, I’m a single woman living far from my family. If I don’t take care of myself who will do it for me?

Being a woman is beautiful. Don’t forget, You are a perfect woman in Your imperfect way.