Sea gull, sea gull, where do you fly?

Wherever your home is, take me there too.

I wish I could feel your joy of sailing in the wind.

That’s freedom.

Oh sea gull, sea gull, where do you fly?

17.06.2025 řeka Weaver, Vale Royal Locks, Velká Británie





River, river, where do you flow?

Wherever your harbor is, take me there too.

I wish I could feel your joy of saving life.

That’s a true love.

Oh river, river, where do you flow?





Nature, nature, where do you pray?

Wherever your sanctuary is, take me there too.

I wish I could feel your joy of giving hope.

That’s pure faith.

Oh nature, nature, where do you pray?