Conscience of Business

If only our grandmothers could have seen this they would be clutching their heads in horror. I have to ask: “Where has common sense gone in this selfish and greedy world?”

When I joined the factory thirteen years ago, the management of the Morrisons retail chain proudly boasted that they offered their customers meat products exclusively from British farmers, i.e. 100%. Where has the company culture that we, the regular employees, proudly revered disappeared to?

Chicken nuggets in breadcrumbs from China. Lamb steak from New Zealand. Beef steak from Australia.

Why do we pollute nature by importing tons of frozen meat from the other side of the world to England, then in the factory where I work we pack it in plastic packaging and sell it out in the stores as fresh meat? What’s worse, chicken nuggets from China are just ordinary ready-to-cook products. Who knows what’s in them, from where and which farms the chickens were imported to China, whether they were imported live or already as processed and frozen meat. Don’t we have a chicken farm here in England so we could make chicken nuggets from fresh meat slaughtered yesterday? Surely this is not about us, the common people, eating well and healthily, but rather about making the rich corporations even richer. Is this world we live in really just about money, without taking into account the carbon footprint and other harmful environmental consequences caused by unnecessary transport?

„First of all, it is probably necessary to emphasize again and again that entrepreneurship is primarily about creating value, not just accumulating profit. Yes, material profit is of course the driving force of the market economy but it should be understood much more as a necessary tool for human creativity, not as an end in itself. It could be said that an entrepreneur supports culture the most and best by creating it himself through the culture of his business, its quality, its meaningfulness. Human and social standards, common sense, humility to the mysteries of nature and the world, consideration for future generations, a developed conscience - all of these co-creates or should co-create the culture of entrepreneurship.“ (Václav Havel, Speeches and other texts 1999-2006, Juana Lladó Prize)

However, greedy corporations are not alone in their responsibility for the decline of human values. Unfortunately, England is a country where people mindlessly eat anything and in any quantity that is put under their noses. First and foremost, the food must be cheap, so why bother with frivolous things like the quality and health of the environment in which our children live? On an unhealthy planet, we ourselves can hardly be healthy, and therefore neither can our children!

„I find it pointless to be angry at a company for flooding the world with thick, mouth-watering and constantly materially collapsing sandwiches while eating them without embarrassment. Yes, they are probably cheaper than anything else, but the question is how expensive we will all pay for this cheapness one day.“ (Václav Havel, Speeches and Other Texts 1999-2006, Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize)

Today I am glad that I decided not to have children. I fear that it is already too late for any kind of saving from the extinction of human life on Earth. I would not want to be a mother watching the suffering of my own children tormented by hunger, thirst and disease. Such a future awaits us. The decline of wild animals in nature is proof of this. But let us continue to pretend that none of this is happening, that none of this is true, that none of this concerns us. How many more warning signs do we need to change the actions of greedy people and reverse values ​​in favor of our children, as a result of the preservation of human life on Earth?

„The struggle against everything, both obvious and hidden, that threatens the world must therefore begin within us, so that our influence on the general course of things may be minimal.“ (Václav Havel, Speeches and Other Texts 1999-2006, Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize)

If not we, humans, on Earth, nature would have another splendid spring, a rich summer, a colorful autumn and a wonderful winter. Year after year. But if not nature on Earth, it would be hard for us humans to have another spring. Nature doesn’t need us, but we depend on its existence! Tell me, which life really matters? Humans? Nature?

May my dear fellow citizens forgive me, but we humans are nothing more than self-satisfied parasites. We will never learn because the truth is uncomfortable for us. How pointless creatures we humans are.

„All the more reason to seek the correction of the world primarily in the area of ​​the human spirit, human conscience, human responsibility, that is, primarily in ourselves, in our spiritual development, in cultivating our discipline, in our ability to resist all temptations, and of course in the inspiration that we can give to those around us with all this.“ (Václav Havel, Speeches and Other Texts 1999-2006, Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize)

Despite this, I still thank you for the gift vouchers for free bubble ice cream, jam doughnuts and a pack of pancakes that we Morrisons employees received this spring, completely free and selflessly, as a company bonus. Are Morrisons employees really so tinpot that our employer honors us too little? Thank you, but I deeply value my health and that’s why I put it first. I will not feed cancer cells with refined sugar.

I can’t help but ask: „Where did the original company culture go in the grocery chain I work for?“ When did we as a society give up our claims and demands and silently decide to accept the poor quality of food we nourish our bodies and minds with? It’s hard to have a healthy mind, and consequently a healthy spirit, in a sick body!

Original: https://blog.idnes.cz/msuchankova/svedomi-podnikani.Bg26060953