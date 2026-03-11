Bee Friending

‘Work, work, just work,’ the bee hums wearily to the rhythm when she is collecting honey. ‘Work, work, just work,’ she sits down exhausted on a pink rosehip flower.

‚Work, work, just work,‘ she repeats it to herself out of habit tiredly and she feels that she has no desire to continue flying from flower to flower. ‚This cannot be all, working from dawn to dusk. Does not life offer anything more? Only work?‘ she sighs gloomily.

And then she hears a soft singing voice drifting through the landscape. She flies off to find out where it comes from.

„Hello ladybug,“ the bee greets her. „Who are you singing for?“

„For myself,“ she snorts smugly. „Just look at how beautiful I am,“ she turns her back to the bee. „See, my dots, how perfectly symmetrical they are? It is a joy to look at them.“ She flies around the bee to make her beauty clearly visible.

„But you cannot understand that,“ she giggles haughtily. „Look at yourself how plump and disheveled you are.“

„Why are you so ugly to me?“ the bee asks in alarm. „I have not done anything wrong to you.“

„I am just saying what I see,“ the ladybug exclaims loudly. „Uncombed, unkempt,“ she giggles „And I am beautiful, beautiful, beautiful,“ the ladybug spins in a circle with sheer pride. „You should at least comb your hair.“

„But that is how nature wants me to be,“ the bee says.

„Plump and ugly,“ the ladybug giggles.

„I am not ugly,“ the bee says sadly and flies away.

„Children.“

„Satisfaction and security of children.“

„Children are the future,“ cackles a goose over a goose after the bee asks them what matters to them in their lives.

„Children, definitely children.“

„But I am a bee. I cannot have children,“ she sighs and sadly flies away to search for the meaning of her life.

...

„Could I sing with you?“ the bee asks the nightingale.

„Can you sing?“ the nightingale sneers at the bee. „You are just buzzing,“ he snorts disdainfully. „But my voice is something,“ he says presumptuously. At that, the nightingale takes off and sits on a higher branch from where his voice will drift into the vast landscape.

„Listen,“ the nightingale begins his hymn.

Without noticing, the bee flies away.

...

„Hey fish, where are you swimming?“ the bee asks.

„To the ocean,“ the fish exclaims excitedly.

„To the ocean?“ the bee wonders. „It is far.“

„So what,“ the fish says. „I have seen a lot of beautiful places. Rivers, lakes, seas, but not the ocean yet.“

„Why are you swimming there?“ the bee does not understand. „What awaits you in the ocean?“

„The fish from our river told me about the beauty hidden in the depths,“ the fish explains. „I have to see that.“

„But why?“ the bee still does not understand. „What will it bring for you?“

„I have to swim, so I do not miss out on anything,“ the fish says hastily. „I will tell you about the ocean when I get back,“ the fish shouts from afar.

„It is a beautiful performance, it really is,“ the bee praises the most beautiful spectacle of the day the next morning, just after the sun has danced its way up the horizon in all its glory.

„But it only lasts a few minutes. What do you do then?“ the bee wants to know in order to understand the purpose of the crow’s life. „What do you do for the rest of the day?“

„It does not matter,“ the crow caws casually. „We are just flying around. We can fly wherever we want.“

„We are enjoying our freedom,“ the other crow joins in.

„Is it not a waste of time?“ the bee wonders. At the same time, she is amazed at how much work can be done in one day. „I am a bee. I was created to work from dawn to dusk.“

„Is that what you want?“ the crows mock her.

„Why else was I born? “ the bee asks but the crows fly away in all directions into the sky, giggling, leaving the bee alone.

...

„Fly with me, I will show you my collection,“ the magpie sitting on a bush nearby lures the bee.

„What collection?“ she asks on the way to the magpie’s nest where gold, silver, and colorful tinsel sparkle in the sunlight.

„The rarer, the more expensive, the better,“ the magpie explains.

„What is it for?“ the bee asks.

„Everyone envies my collection,“ the magpie boasts.

„And that is what matters?“ the bee does not understand.

„The jewels are what matters,“ the magpie haughtily says.

„No, that is not true,“ the bee is not satisfied with the answer. That is why she sets off to search for the meaning of life somewhere else.

...

She meets a squirrel, but the squirrel is only interested in nuts.

She meets a swan, but the swan only demands elegance, grace of movement, morality, in short, perfection.

She meets an owl, but the owl is educated but emotionless.

She also meets a fox, but the fox runs away without a word.

...

„Why are you so sad?“ the bee asks a bug after she flies into the abode with the small, unimpressive and not at all interesting name Hospice.

„Nobody comes to see us,“ whispers the little bug sadly. „The children are at work and the grandchildren just want to have fun. No one cares about us. We are old and ill. We are alone and abandoned. We have nothing to offer them, so why should they take care of us?

The bee’s heart sinks. She feels sadness, regret and compassion. At that moment, she realizes, ‚One day I, too, will grow old and ill. Do I want to feel useless, abandoned and unwanted by anyone? Even worse, rejected by my family?‘ And just thinking about her sad old age makes her want to cry. Tears well up in her eyes.

She asks herself, ‚How can I change this?‘ but she cannot find the answer. And so, after a moment of silence, she turns to the sad little bug with warm words, „What can I do for you? What would make you happy?“

„You are a small, ordinary bee, but you are irreplaceable. You have a rare gift because you give health wherever you are. You are here with us and that is enough,“ the bug extends his hand to the bee. „You are sweet, kind, and you have a lovely heart. Nothing else matters. Enjoy your simplicity and praise it above all else because true beauty is in a heart that knows how to love unconditionally.“

And at that moment, the bee realizes that no more words are needed. Just holding someone’s hand in silence is more than anything the wide world has ever offered her.

The next morning, as the bee prepares to sit down for breakfast, she flies past the reeds, and she notices that nature does not care if the reeds are old, dry, withered, and sick. Nature does not remove them, throw them away, or put them in a manure heap. It leaves the old reeds to be surrounded by new shoots of green in the spring. Nature allows something old and sick to rest in peace while a vibrant life is born which soon envelops its surroundings without the new life fearing coexistence with old age and illness.

Again, the bee must ask, ‚What has happened to us that, after all these years of care and devoted love, we push the old and ill away from our homes with the excuse for our conscience? ‚Grandmom, you will be better off there. They will take good care of you there.‘ Really? Can even the most luxurious institution replace the love of a family?’

„Play. Let’s play,“ the cheerful dog runs past the bee with his tongue out. He jumps up and down around the bee in sheer joy, repeating, „Play. Let’s play.“

‚Oh, to be a child again and just play carefree,‘ the bee wishes.

„Play. Let’s play,“ the lively dog runs happily.

‚And why not, what is holding me back?‘ the bee asks herself. ‚I still have a while before I go to see my ill friends again.‘ And so the bee flaps hers wings happily and flies off after the cheerful dog.

„My name is Lucky, and yours?“ the dog calls out to her in full amusement.

Tell me, what is the bee’s name?

...

Thank you, Nature, for this beautiful story as you brought it to me.