A Gift to Myself

Freedom begins the moment we realize we have nothing to prove to the world.

Less than two years ago, I listened to my longing for freedom and took a bold step—however small it may seem to you—that has fundamentally changed my current life. It wasn’t easy to face my fear of what would happen after cancelling my TV licence, nor the lie that along with the violence and immorality of today’s mindless films and series, I would also lose out on important, or even vital, news about world events. Hand on heart, when in the past has there ever been anything truly important or vital on television? Let alone nowadays!

No mention of the joyful and peaceful sense of satisfaction in the gift of life, no praise of God worthy of remembrance.

Suddenly, I had plenty of time—not only for all my interests and hobbies but, above all, for myself and for reflecting on us, on humanity, and on nature. On the essence of the meaning of life in this wonderful and magnificent universe, which we are so fortunate to explore.

Today, more than ever, I am aware of the toxic influence television has on the human psyche. I was tormented by constant dissatisfaction, a sense of imperfection, my own smallness and insignificance—the fear that the train had long since left the station without me. We are constantly fed images of people who are better, more successful, more educated, more intelligent, harder working, more extraordinary... in short, more perfect human beings. I longed to belong among them. I had an enormous need to prove something great, if not outright extraordinary and pivotal, to the world, and I always knew how to choose the ideal role models.

I dreamed of being a member of the Civic Forum during the Velvet Revolution in the Czech Republic of 1989. I yearned to live the life Elizabeth Gilbert describes in her story Eat Pray Love. Sometimes I was even captivated by the image of a successful doctor or a scientist saving lives. Or I dreamed of being at least a writer as wonderful as J.K. Rowling or J.R.R. Tolkien. Yet, none of that is happening. How surprising.

At the same time, I hadn’t the slightest clue what I was actually supposed to achieve or how to go about it. In movies and series, young people always know what they want from life, they pursue their dreams more or less smoothly, and as a rule, they always succeed. ‚So why not me?‘ I asked myself.

Whether it was studies, art, or business, I hit a wall every single time. I was accompanied by a paralyzing sense of failure and uselessness, as if I were merely wasting precious time. I succumbed to the thought that my potential was remaining untapped. How frustrating!

Over and over, I asked: ‚Why am I here if I‘m useless? What is the point of an insignificant life?’ And the deeper I fell into my feelings of inferiority, the more intensely I felt an unbearable need to achieve something extraordinary. Yet, only exhaustion came, followed by disappointment and a distaste for life itself.

I fell silent.

After long conversations with myself, with all the determination and respect for who I am, I decided to listen to my inner voice whispering to me: ‚Get rid of the TV and go into nature to live your life.‘ And so began my long walks along the River Weaver at dawn, during which those inner dialogues deepened even further.

What a relief it was when, a few months later, I realized that my life in this vast universe of ours doesn’t matter at all; no one needs to know about me, no one needs to talk about me, no one needs to remember me—and therefore, I have nothing to prove to anyone. I don’t have to overextend myself. I don’t have to be frustrated.

Television is a deception, a distraction from the beauty of an ordinary, quiet, and unhurried life. We cannot change the system, but how we react to it and what we allow to enter our soul is entirely within our power. Cancelling my TV licence was both the most beautiful and, above all, the most important gift I have ever given myself.

Connecting your heart and mind is what truly matters if you want to understand who you are. This only happens when you find peace within the soul and stillness in the mind.

Ever since that fateful day, I keep questioning: ‚In the absence of a television to distract me, who am I? And what is my purpose?‘ I must confess I do not always have the answer, which leaves me feeling sad at times.

Sometimes we take anxious care to deceive our own souls as thoroughly as possible with endless entertainment. And when sadness arrives—as it sometimes does, uninvited—we get scared, and in that moment we think something is wrong with us. In a flash, we reach for our phones, hoping someone has left us a message, or we hunt for ‚entertainment‘ on the internet to occupy our minds and completely ignore our soul’s call to return home.

There is nothing wrong with being sad sometimes. The more we resist sadness, the more aggressive it becomes and the longer it stays with us. Everyone is occasionally sad for no reason, asking: ‚What is the point of my insignificant life?‘ In that moment, it is useless to do anything, as what we need is simply understanding and time. We must allow sadness to come, to be here with us, to sit with it, talk with it, embrace it, and then let it go.

I have learned that sadness whispers to me what really matters in my life, what I cherish, and how little I need for true joy. A peaceful morning walk along the river, the sight of dancing butterflies among meadow flowers, the soothing sound of flowing water, the rustle of leaves from a linden tree on a noisy street, the sight of free seagulls soaring in the sky, the aroma of a freshly baked cake, a heartfelt smile from a dear colleague, the silence and stillness—they all allow me to realize how lucky I am to live in today’s carefree times. And so, when sadness arrives, I do not panic, because I know all too well that the extent of my sadness reflects the greatness of my soul, which longs to live so presently that I never have to feel ashamed of myself.

It is difficult nowadays to avoid the violent propaganda of consumerist advertising, as it screams at us from every corner; but thanks to a decision I made eighteen months ago, I am at least no longer under its fire at home—a fire that may be painless, yet remains aggressive. In the silence of my home, I have learned to distinguish my own feelings of need and desire from the needs and desires of a greedy social system, one in which I live and which has not the slightest interest in my general well-being, but only and exclusively in the money it can pull out from my pockets for a single purpose: self-enrichment.

I do not need to numb my feelings with some cheap substitute in the form of food and drink, mindless and excessive shopping for clothes and other useless things, watching the lives of non-existent people, or aimless travel around the world. In all of that, and in so much more, there is only an ordinary emptiness that cannot satisfy the depth of my soul, which loves a simple life full of meaningful words, essays, and reflections on us, on nature, and on the universe. On life, and joy on Earth.

Everything within me calmed down and grew still; the hustle and bustle faded away, and so a pen wrote into my diary on July 7th of this year: ‚I don‘t need money. I don’t need education. I don’t need a good reputation. I don’t need recognition. I don’t need publicity. I don’t need fame. I don’t need awards. I don’t need distinctions. I don’t need power. I don’t need nationality. I don’t need religion. And I don’t even need my own identity. The only things that truly matter to me are freedom, love, and faith.

If there is anything I wish to achieve in my life, let it be my testimony to the ordinary beauty and richness of a slow and humble life filled with love for nature. I have my time! And in that is freedom.

My wish is that people love and cherish nature. The essence of true life lies in nature, and we still have so much to learn from it.





Original: https://blog.idnes.cz/msuchankova/dar-sobe.Bg26070216